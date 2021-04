Nevada’s gambling market generated total gaming win of $2.60bn in the first quarter of 2021 following a return to growth in March.

Total gaming win rose by 73 per cent year versus a year ago to $1.07bn in March 2021, the first monthly year-on-year increase since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Land-based slot machines represented the bulk of the total as revenue rose 65 per cent to $772.1m during the month, with 1 cent slot machines [...]