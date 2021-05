Stockholm-listed gaming operator and supplier Aspire Global has announced another record quarterly performance as revenue increased by 43 per cent to €48.1m in the first quarter of 2021.

The company benefited from strong growth across all segments during the period, the acquisition of sportsbook provider BtoBet, and a particularly strong performance in the UK and Ireland in the casino and sports verticals.

“Aspire Global reports yet another record quarter with strong growth of 42.6 per cent [...]