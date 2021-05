New York-listed social gaming operator SciPlay has reported a 28 per cent increase in revenue to $151.1m in the first quarter of 2021.

Mobile revenue rose 31 per cent year-on-year and represented 88 per cent of revenue during Q1, boosted by a 37 per cent increase in average revenue per daily active users (DAUs) to $0.67.

Average DAUs fell by 4 per cent however to 2.5m during the quarter, with monthly active users declining 11 per cent [...]