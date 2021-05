Iowa’s licensed sportsbook operators generated total wagers of $118.4m in April 2021, with more than 88 per cent of the total derived online.

Wagers increased significantly compared to April 2020’s $12.7m total, when all casinos and sportsbooks were closed by order of Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The state’s 18 operational sportsbooks generated online wagers of $104.5m, with retail accounting for the remaining $13.8m. Total payouts during the month amounted to $110.6m, generating [...]