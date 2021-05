New York-listed lottery solutions provider NeoGames has raised its revenue guidance for the full year after enjoying a strong performance during the first quarter of 2021.

First quarter revenue increased by 46.5 per cent year-on-year to $13.3m, with NeoGames’ unconsolidated share of revenue from the NeoPollard Interactive (NPI) joint venture amounting to $8.2m for the period.

“We continue to benefit from our recent launches in Alberta and Virginia, which added to the strong performance across the majority [...]