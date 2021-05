Sydney-listed supplier and social casino operator Aristocrat Leisure has reported a 1 per cent drop in revenue to AUD$2.23bn for the six month period ended 31 March 2021.

The revenue decline was attributed to Covid-19 restrictions during the period, as well as foreign exchange headwinds. On a constant currency basis, revenue would have grown by 11 per cent versus a year ago.

Aristocrat benefited from a strong performance from its Digital business as revenue climbed 14 per [...]