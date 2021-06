Nevada’s licensed casinos generated total gaming win of more than $1bn for the second consecutive month in April 2021.

Gaming win totalled $1.04bn during the month, a decline of 3 per cent compared to the previous month but a considerable increase on the corresponding period last year, which was impacted by casino closures related to Covid-19. Compared to pre-pandemic April 2019, total gaming win was up 11 per cent.

Land-based slot machines represented the bulk of April’s [...]