Camelot UK Lotteries has revealed record National Lottery sales of £8.37bn for its 2020/21 financial year, driven by increased investment in Digital.

Despite the negative impact on retail sales from the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic last spring, total National Lottery sales for the year to 31 March 2021 were up 6 per cent compared to the previous year, resulting in the highest-ever returns to Good Causes from sales revenue.

“This is the fourth consecutive year of [...]