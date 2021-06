New Jersey’s licensed betting and gaming operators saw total gaming revenue soar by 290 per cent to $374.2m in May, as casino win and sports betting revenue in the comparable period last year was negatively impacted by Covid-19.

Land-based casino win amounted to $213.1m in May, comprising $157.8m from slot machines and $55.4m from table games, compared to zero revenue in the same month last year.

Revenue from iGaming grew by 26 per cent year-on-year to $108.2m, [...]