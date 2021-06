Spain’s regulated online betting and gaming operators enjoyed a solid start to the year as total gross gaming revenue (GGR) rose 10 per cent to €240.0m in the first quarter of 2021.

Revenue was up by 4 per cent compared to the previous quarter, with sports betting and online casino generating the bulk of the Q1 total.

Sports betting accounted for 46 per cent of the total, despite GGR falling marginally year-on-year to €110.3m. Online casino was [...]