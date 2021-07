Nevada’s regulated gambling market has generated record total gaming win of $1.23bn in May as tourists returned to Las Vegas casinos.

With land-based casinos allowed to return to 100 per cent capacity following more than a year of restrictions due to Covid-19, licensed operators generated gaming win of more than $1bn for the third consecutive month.

Gaming win increased by 18 per cent compared to the previous month, with land-based slot machines representing the bulk of May’s [...]