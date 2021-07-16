HKJC posts record betting turnover in 2020/21 racing season

The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) has reported record betting turnover of HK$136bn (£12.67bn) following the conclusion of the 2020/21 racing season this week.

Turnover increased by 12 per cent compared to the previous year, marking the first time that turnover has risen above the HK$130bn mark.

The record turnover was generated from 88 race meetings and a record 835 races over the course of the season, despite the impact of Covid-19 on attendance.

“We are delighted to have been able to again complete a full season with a clear focus of ensuring racing to continue while upholding the principle of protecting the public health and safety of our employees, stakeholders and the public,” said HKJC chief executive Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges. “The remarkable season turnover has enabled us to contribute more for the betterment of our society.”

The operator saw strong growth in its World Pool, which generated turnover of HK$1.77bn during the year, including turnover of HK$332m in March at the Dubai World Cup meeting and HK$340m in June at Royal Ascot King’s Stand Day.

“Given the circumstances confronting the Club, our overall season racing turnover of more than HK$136bn is outstanding,” added Engelbrecht-Bresges. “The growth in turnover is testament to the quality of our product and the support of our customers.

“To achieve these types of figures underpins the importance of horse racing to Hong Kong and its people. We are also delighted with how popular our simulcasts are with Hong Kong customers and we are pleased that we will offer more next season. The World Pool at Royal Ascot again delivered significant growth with four of the five days producing record figures, despite fluctuating weather conditions and the competing presence of the Euro 2020 Championship.”