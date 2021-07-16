This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
High 5 Games
OpenBet
Evolution

HKJC posts record betting turnover in 2020/21 racing season

16th July 2021 10:06 am GMT

The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) has reported record betting turnover of HK$136bn (£12.67bn) following the conclusion of the 2020/21 racing season this week.

Turnover increased by 12 per cent compared to the previous year, marking the first time that turnover has risen above the HK$130bn mark.

The record turnover was generated from 88 race meetings and a record 835 races over the course of the season, despite the impact of Covid-19 on attendance.

“We are delighted to have been able to again complete a full season with a clear focus of ensuring racing to continue while upholding the principle of protecting the public health and safety of our employees, stakeholders and the public,” said HKJC chief executive Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges. “The remarkable season turnover has enabled us to contribute more for the betterment of our society.”

The operator saw strong growth in its World Pool, which generated turnover of HK$1.77bn during the year, including turnover of HK$332m in March at the Dubai World Cup meeting and HK$340m in June at Royal Ascot King’s Stand Day.

“Given the circumstances confronting the Club, our overall season racing turnover of more than HK$136bn is outstanding,” added Engelbrecht-Bresges. “The growth in turnover is testament to the quality of our product and the support of our customers.

“To achieve these types of figures underpins the importance of horse racing to Hong Kong and its people. We are also delighted with how popular our simulcasts are with Hong Kong customers and we are pleased that we will offer more next season. The World Pool at Royal Ascot again delivered significant growth with four of the five days producing record figures, despite fluctuating weather conditions and the competing presence of the Euro 2020 Championship.”

Related Tags
Finance Hong Kong Hong Kong Jockey Club Horse Racing Sports Betting
Related Videos
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

Hong Kong Jockey Club rolls out new GoalX football betting app

HKJC brings in former W Hotels executive to lead marketing

HKJC annual turnover falls to €23.6bn despite digital wagering growth

Hong Kong Jockey Club seasonal turnover slips to HK$121.6bn

Hong Kong Jockey Club appoints new chairman and deputy

HKJC stable staff among 21 arrested for illegal bookmaking in Hong Kong

Hong Kong Jockey Club hits out at Betfair for Australian exchange wagering

Webis renews Hong Kong Jockey Club racing pools deal

Hong Kong Jockey Club appoints new finance chief

At The Races seals Hong Kong racing rights deal for UK and Ireland

Hong Kong Jockey Club appoints new head of corporate affairs

HKJC hails successful racing season as turnover reaches HK$124.2bn

HKJC joins forces with Ascot and Totepool for new World Pool initiative

Latin America growth boosts global lottery sales during 2017

Record betting and lottery turnover for Hong Kong Jockey Club

Future Anthem
Genius Sport
NeoGames
G2E
Relax Gaming
Greentube
Pragmatic Solutions
Sportradar
digitain
Gamomat
High 5 Games
Pronet Gaming
Evolution