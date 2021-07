Stockholm-listed casino games provider Evolution has recorded a strong start to 2021 with first half revenue and profit more than doubling compared to a year ago.

The supplier benefited from continued strong growth during Q2 2021 as revenue increased by 100 per cent to €256.7m, of which €53.0m was derived from RNG games following the acquisition of NetEnt.

During Q2, Evolution saw year-on-year improvements across all geographical regions, with revenue from North America and Asia up 220 [...]