Delaware’s regulated iGaming market took in total wagers of $144.8m in the first half of 2021, generating net revenue of $5.0m across the state’s three licensed operators.

Total wagering value improved by 22 per cent compared to the same period last year, despite June wagers declining by 4 per cent year-on-year to $23.0m.

Delaware iGaming Wagers: Year-to-Date 2021 (US$)

Delaware Park continued as market leader with iGaming wagers of $9.2m during the month of June, ahead of Dover [...]