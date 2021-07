The Massachusetts State Lottery has generated the highest annual profit in its 50-year history following a record performance during the 2021 fiscal year.

Total lottery revenue rose to a record $5.83bn for the year ended 30 June, marking the seventh consecutive year that revenue has eclipsed the $5bn mark and topping the previous record of $5.51bn set in FY2019.

“Despite the pandemic, this year the Lottery experienced record setting sales,” said State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, chair of [...]