This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
High 5 Games
OpenBet
Evolution

BlueBet sees full year turnover grow to $344.7m

30th July 2021 10:30 am GMT
BlueBet
OpenBet

In its maiden results as a publicly listed company, Australian online sports betting operator BlueBet Holdings has reported an 83 per cent increase in turnover to AUD$344.7m for the year ended 30 June.

The operator benefited from a strong finish to its 2021 financial year as turnover during the final quarter increased by 40 per cent to $96.5m.

This helped generate gross win of $12.7m for the quarter, an increase of 30 per cent year-on-year, with net [...]

Continue reading

Subscribe for full access to Gaming Intelligence including premium news content, feature articles, news archive, company profiles and more. Includes subscription to the print edition of GIQ magazine and postage.

Subscribe

Already a subscriber or registered user? Login

Related Tags
Australia BlueBet Finance Sports Betting United States
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

BlueBet partners Q Casino for Iowa online sportsbook launch

BlueBet begins trading in Sydney following $80m IPO

Sportingbet veteran takes on UK bookies with BlueBet launch in Australia

Gamomat
NeoGames
Relax Gaming
Greentube
Pragmatic Solutions
G2E
Sportradar
digitain
Future Anthem
Genius Sport
High 5 Games
Pronet Gaming
Evolution