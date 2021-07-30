BlueBet sees full year turnover grow to $344.7m

In its maiden results as a publicly listed company, Australian online sports betting operator BlueBet Holdings has reported an 83 per cent increase in turnover to AUD$344.7m for the year ended 30 June.

The operator benefited from a strong finish to its 2021 financial year as turnover during the final quarter increased by 40 per cent to $96.5m.

This helped generate gross win of $12.7m for the quarter, an increase of 30 per cent year-on-year, with net [...]