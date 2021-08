The Pennsylvania Lottery has set a new record for sales and profit during its 2020/21 fiscal year, buoyed by another sales record from its growing online lottery platform.

Total lottery sales rose to $5.3bn during the year as sales of Scratch-Off games climbed 17 per cent to $3.7bn, surpassing the previous record of $3.2bn in 2019/20.

Sales of Draw Games rose 21 per cent year-on-year to $1.3bn, driven by several large Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, including [...]