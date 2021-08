Portugal’s licensed online betting and gaming operators recorded strong growth in the second quarter of 2021 as gross gaming revenue (GGR) climbed to €125.0m.

The country’s 15 licensed online operators saw GGR increase by 82 per cent compared to the same period last year.

More than half of the quarterly total was derived from sports betting as GGR soared 225 per cent to €67.5m, with football accounting for 77 per cent of the total. Tennis and basketball [...]