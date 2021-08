London-listed gaming operator Rank Group has reported a 48 per cent fall in revenue to £329.6m for the year ended June 30, with declines across all business segments.

Rank’s retail venues recorded the largest drop in revenue due to temporary closures in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, with digital revenue also lower than a year ago after an initial shift to online play quickly fell away.

Digital revenue in the 2020/21 fiscal year fell by 9.6 per [...]