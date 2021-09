Sweden’s regulated gambling market generated net sales of SEK6.51bn (€638.9m) in the second quarter of 2021, buoyed by strong growth from the online casino and sports betting segment.

According to the latest data from the Swedish tax authority, net sales increased by 10 per cent compared to the same period last year, and were up 4 per cent versus the previous quarter.

Sweden Gambling Market Comparison: Q2 2021 (SEK)

Growth was driven by a 14 per cent increase [...]