Canada’s British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) has reported a 62 per cent fall in total revenue to CAD$965.6m for the 2020/21 fiscal year, despite seeing revenue from its PlayNow.com iGaming brand more than double during the year.

BCLC said that its diversified product portfolio mitigated the overall impact of facility closures across the province as a result of Covid-19, with record revenue of $544.0m in Lottery and $421.4m in iGaming marginally softening the impact from the [...]