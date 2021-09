New York-listed Genius Sports has seen revenue more than double to $55.8m in the second quarter of 2021, although significantly higher costs pushed the sports data provider to a loss of $464.2m for the period.

Revenue grew by 108 per cent year-on-year, driven by strong growth in the core Betting Technology, Content & Services product, as well as the Sports and Media Technology businesses.

Europe represented Genius Sports’ biggest region as revenue increased 96 per cent to [...]