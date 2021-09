Athens-listed lottery and gaming operator OPAP has reported a 12 per cent increase in first half gross gaming revenue (GGR) to €570.1m, with its growing online casino business contributing €96.0m to the total.

The company enjoyed a strong performance during the second quarter as GGR soared 120 per cent year-on-year to €395.9m, benefiting from the full consolidation of Stoiximan and a recovery in OPAP’s retail operations following the easing of lockdown restrictions in Greece in April.

During [...]