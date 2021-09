London-listed Gaming Realms has grown first half revenue by 50 per cent year-on-year to £7.7m, driven by strong increases in brand and content licensing fees.

Gaming Realms’ licensing revenue grew by 73 per cent to £5.8m in the first six months of 2021 as content licensing revenue climbed 39 per cent to £4.1m and brand licensing revenue climbed 298 per cent to £1.7m.

The company attributed the strong performance to wider distribution of an expanded games portfolio, [...]