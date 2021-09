The Oregon Lottery’s DraftKings-powered Scoreboard online sports betting operation collected total handle of $17.7m in August.

Total handle declined by 3 per cent compared to the previous month, with baseball remaining the most popular sport with $7.6m in wagers, followed by soccer at $2.9m, basketball at $1.9m and tennis at $1.5m.

A total of 458,112 bets were placed via Scoreboard during the month, a decline of 9 per cent month-on-month, of which 198,276 were placed on baseball, [...]