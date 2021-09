Pennsylvania’s regulated betting and gaming market has recorded a 31 per cent increase in total revenue to $408.1m in August.

Total revenue was down 4 per cent compared to the previous month’s record $423.7m, with growth from the land-based casinos, iGaming and video gaming terminals offsetting a decline from sports betting and fantasy sports contests.

Pennsylvania Gambling Comparison: August 2021 (US$)

Revenue from land-based slot machines rose by 26 per cent year-on-year to $209.8m during the month, with [...]