Colorado’s regulated sports betting market continued to grow in August as total wagers reached $211.9m.

Total wagers increased by 65 per cent year-on-year and by 17 per cent compared to the previous month, with online contributing $208.3m in wagers and retail the remaining $3.6m.

Baseball was again the most popular sports bet on during August with $69.6m of wagers placed with retail and online operators. American football followed in second with wagers of $13.6m, followed by tennis [...]