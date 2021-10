Another solid online performance has helped Entain to achieve total net gaming revenue growth of 4 per cent in the third quarter of 2021, buoyed by strong growth in online sports betting.

Entain’s total net gaming revenue (NGR) was 4 per cent higher than the same period a year ago and 6 per cent higher on a constant currency basis, with online sports NGR up 12 per cent (17 per cent cc) and online gaming NGR [...]