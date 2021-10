Canada’s Atlantic Lottery Corporation has reported a 12 per cent fall in revenue to CAD$637.9m during the Covid-impacted 2020/21 fiscal year, despite a record performance from its alc.ca online platform.

The year-on-year revenue decline was driven by the network-wide disruption to the lottery’s video lottery segment due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which resulted in a shortfall of over $110m in revenue compared to the previous year.

Retail lottery sales were also negatively impacted by restrictions implemented as [...]