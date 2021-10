New York-listed Esports Entertainment Group has generated full-year net revenue of US$16.8m in its maiden results as a publicly listed company for its 2021 fiscal year ended 30 June.

Benefiting from the recent acquisitions of BetHard, Helix eSports and ggCircuit, Esports Entertainment enjoyed a strong fiscal fourth quarter ended 30 June, with net revenue climbing by 63 per cent sequentially to $8.8m.

During Q4, total operating expenses soared to $19.3m, up from just $2.1m a year ago, [...]