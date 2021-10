Swedish betting and gaming operator AB Trav och Galopp (ATG) struggled for growth in the first nine months of 2021 following a decline in its core horse race betting offering.

With results skewed by Covid-related restrictions and closures in the comparable period last year, total net gaming revenue (NGR) remained at the same level as the first three quarters of 2020 at SEK3.9bn (€389.7m), with horse race betting NGR declining by 5 per cent year-on-year to [...]