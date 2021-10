Australian online sports betting operator BlueBet Holdings has reported a 67 per cent increase in turnover to AUD$125.9m for its financial first quarter ended 30 September.

The strong year-on-year turnover growth helped the operator record an 89 per cent increase in gross win for the quarter to $18.1m, with net win climbing 88 per cent to $14.8m from a net win margin of 11.8 per cent (Q1 FY21: 10.5 per cent).

At the end of the quarter, [...]