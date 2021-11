London-listed content developer Gaming Realms expects to achieve its full-year financial targets after recording strong growth in the third quarter of the year.

The company said Tuesday that it continues to be encouraged by the performance of its games across North American and European markets, with third quarter content licensing revenue 35 per cent higher than a year ago.

Gaming Realms recently launched its Slingo content with WynnBet in New Jersey and FanDuel in Michigan, and was [...]