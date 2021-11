New York-listed gaming operator Bally’s Corporation has recorded strong growth for the third quarter of 2021 as revenue soared 170 per cent to $314.8m.

Excluding results from newly acquired Gamesys Group, which was consolidated from 1 October, Retail Casino revenue rose to a record $301.6m during the quarter, with Bally’s new North America Interactive division contributing further revenue of $11.4m.

During Q3, Gaming revenue increased by 136 per cent to $227.6m, while revenue from Racing climbed 20 [...]