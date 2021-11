Iowa’s regulated online and retail sports betting market hit a new monthly high in October as total handle reached $280.9m.

Total handle soared by 243 per cent compared to the same period last year, and increased by 33.5 per cent versus the previous month, with the state’s 19 operational sportsbooks collecting online wagers of $249.9m and retail sports wagers of $31.0m.

Iowa Sports Betting Handle: October 2021 (US$)

Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo continued to lead the way as [...]