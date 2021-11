German online lottery provider ZEAL Network has reduced its 2021 revenue guidance due to continuing weak jackpot availability during the third quarter.

Total billings for the first nine months of the year improved by 5 per cent to €493.2m, generating revenue of €65.1m, an increase of 1 per cent compared to the same period last year.

In a trading update Thursday, ZEAL highlighted the "comparatively weak" market environment for lotteries in Germany, with the jackpot for the [...]