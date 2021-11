New York-listed gaming supplier and operator GAN has reported a 7 per cent fall in revenue to $34.6m for the third quarter of 2021, with a decline from its customer-facing Coolbet business offsetting growth from its B2B segment.

Revenue from B2C fell by 12 per cent year-on-year to $21.1m, driven by lower sports betting margins as results favoured customers during Q3. This was partially offset by growth in online casino and poker revenue, with total active [...]