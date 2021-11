UK National Lottery operator Camelot UK Lotteries has reported record sales of £3.96bn for the first half of its 2021/22 financial year, benefiting from another record online performance.

Total lottery sales for the six-month period ended 25 September were up 3 per cent compared to a year ago, buoyed by a strong draw-based games performance particularly in Lotto and a steady retail recovery.

“I’m delighted to announce another record sales performance for The National Lottery,” said Camelot [...]