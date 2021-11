Stockholm-listed fantasy sports provider Scout Gaming Group has posted a 19 per cent fall in revenue to SEK12.2m for the third quarter of 2021.

After eight consecutive quarters of growth, the Q3 revenue decline was a result of strong comparables in the prior year period, which benefited from a condensed calendar of sporting events after Covid-related disruptions.

Scout Gaming reduced total operating expenses by 24 per cent to SEK21.4m during Q3, despite a 43 per cent increase [...]