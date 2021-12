Canadian provincial lottery operator Loto-Québec has reported a 57.5 per cent increase in total revenue to CAD$1.08bn for the first half of its 2021/22 financial year.

The company said that the H1 results were “very positive” as most of its activities only resumed operations at the end of the first quarter under restrictions.

Growth was driven by the lottery sector, which recorded its best half-year performance since Loto-Québec’s inception, with revenue climbing 53 per cent year-on-year to [...]