Rhode Island’s two licensed sportsbook operators posted a 50 per cent increase in total wagers to $52.7m in November 2021.

Total wagers were down 12 per cent compared to the previous month’s record $60.2m, with Twin River continuing to lead the market with sports wagers of $18.6m, an increase of 28 per cent year-on-year.

Rhode Island Sports Betting: November 2021 (US$)

Sports wagering at Tiverton Casino rose by 10 per cent to $5.4m in November, while the IGT-powered [...]