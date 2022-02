Rhode Island’s regulated sports betting market generated total handle of $54.9m in December, the second highest monthly total since the opening of the market in November 2018.

December wagers soared by 141 per cent year-on-year, with growth inflated by the closure of the state’s two licensed casinos between 29 November and 21 December 2020 due to Covid-19.

Rhode Island Sports Betting: December 2021 (US$)

Market leader Twin River contributed sports wagers of $17.9m during the month, compared to [...]