New York-listed racing and gaming operator Penn National Gaming has reported a 65 per cent increase in total revenue to $5.91bn in 2021, including $432.9m from its growing Interactive division.

The operator benefited from strong year-on-year growth during the final quarter of 2021, as revenue increased by 53 per cent to $1.57bn.

The Northeast remained Penn National’s biggest segment in Q4 as revenue grew by 39 per cent to $656.6m, while revenue from the South segment rose [...]