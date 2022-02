The Kentucky Lottery has reported an 18 per cent increase in total lottery sales to $835.9m for the first six months of its 2022 fiscal year, driven by its growing iLottery platform.

The first half performance continues the lottery’s record-breaking pace with total sales 9 per cent ($67.3m) ahead of budget.

The biggest growth in H1 was achieved by Kentucky’s iLottery platform, where sales soared 123 per cent to $110.9m, equivalent to 13 per cent of the [...]