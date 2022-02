Toronto-listed iGaming technology and content provider Bragg Gaming Group has reported better than expected results for 2021, with revenue expected to be 25 per cent higher than a year ago at €58.0m (US$66.1m).

Benefiting from continued momentum from its iGaming content and platform expansion, Bragg said Tuesday that it expects to post revenue of €15.4m for the final quarter of 2021, generating adjusted EBITDA of €1.3m.

As a result, the supplier’s full year revenue is expected to [...]