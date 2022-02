Stockholm-listed betting and gaming operator LeoVegas has reported a 1 per cent increase in full year revenue to €391.2m, with growth achieved despite the negative impact of regulatory changes in Germany and the Netherlands.

Revenue during the final quarter of the year remained flat versus the corresponding period last year at €98.2m, with revenue climbing 26 per cent year-on-year after excluding Germany and the Netherlands.

“I am proud of how we concluded 2021 and how we offset [...]