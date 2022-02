Iowa’s regulated sports betting market surpassed $300m in monthly sports wagers for the first time in January 2022, as total wagers grew to $303.3m.

Betting at the state’s 19 operational sportsbooks soared by 103 per cent compared to the same period last year to a record $303.3m, with online wagers increasing by 128 per cent to $275.9m, offsetting a 4.5 per cent decline in retail wagers to $27.5m.

Iowa Sports Betting Handle: January 2022 (US$)

Isle Casino Hotel [...]