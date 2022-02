Indiana’s regulated sports betting market hit a new record high in January 2022 as total wagers increased by 44 per cent year-on-year to $500.1m.

Wagering at the state’s 11 operational sportsbooks surpassed the market’s previous high of $463.7m last November, and comprised $458.3m generated online and $41.8m from retail.

Basketball was the most popular sport during the month with wagers of $192.4m, followed by American football at $118.3m, Other Sports at $65.1m and $24,156 from Baseball. Parlay [...]