French gaming and lottery operator La Française des Jeux (FDJ) has seen its financial performance return to pre-Covid levels as total revenue increased by 17.5 per cent to €2.26bn in 2021.

FDJ generated total stakes of €18.98bn during the year, an increase of 19 per cent compared to the previous year, benefiting from strong growth online and the reopening of more than 30,000 points of sale at the start of June following Covid-related closures.

Turnover from the [...]