Australian betting and lottery giant Tabcorp Holdings has reported a 2 per cent increase in revenue to AUD$2.93bn for the first half of its 2021/22 financial year.

Tabcorp benefited from a strong performance from its Lotteries & Keno segment as revenue increased by 11 per cent to $1.78bn in the six month period ended 31 December, with Tabcorp noting that its lottery retail network was “not materially” impacted by Covid-19 trading restrictions as revenue climbed 13 [...]